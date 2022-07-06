New She-Hulk Images At a Glance Give a Better Look At Jamil’s Titania Jamil

“The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” is ready to wait on the sidelines to become Disney Plus’ hot new MCU series once “Miss Marvel” wraps up its six-episode run next week. This means that more Hulk Woman teasers are starting to appear online, including a fresh look at who Jennifer Walters is likely to be the main antagonist when she turns green.

Tatiana Maslany will play the main role in the movie “The Hulk Woman”, starting in August, she will be joined by several familiar MCU characters, such as Tim Roth, Benedict Wong and, of course, her on-screen cousin, played by Mark Ruffalo. However, any superhero also needs a good villain, and in Walters’ case it will be Jamila Jamil’s Titania. While Walters is often portrayed as a lawyer with superpowers who wants to live her life in the most normal way, Titania is teased as something quite the opposite, even if these early photos show a softened version of her comic book image.

In next month’s issue of Empire Magazine (via The Direct) Jamil finally gets a proper, if slightly blurry, reveal that already shows the design differences between the MCU Titania and its more colorful iteration from Marvel comics. In the new photos, Titania is seen with eye shadow that hid her face, and in a dark full-body swimsuit instead of the old purple suit. It goes without saying that the Hulk Woman’s own design has found many detractors, since the computer graphics of the series were criticized when the first trailer premiered, although at least Titania retains her showiness with a cape and a lot of gold here and there on her new costume.

Before that, Jamil showed her new red hair on her social media pages to show the exact hairstyle of her comic book character. She has also posted several workout videos that show her getting in shape to fight the tall Female Hulk. In addition, “The Hulk Woman” was advertised as a kind of legal comedy-drama that may excite some fans with the opportunity to see her fellow lawyer Matt Murdoch in the MCU again.

Suffice to say, there are many differences between the Hulk and the Hulk Woman, so this is likely to be used as one of the key talking points throughout the series, especially given the current state of Dr. Bruce Banner’s transformation in the MCU timeline. As if that wasn’t enough, Titania won’t be the only new character to enter Marvel Studios cinematic history, as it’s confirmed that even more unknown faces, such as the Frog Man, will be part of the series.

Disney will be hoping that the Hulk Woman does a much better job with viewers than Ms. Marvel, given that the teen superhero has received much lower ratings than any other MCU product, despite receiving rave reviews from most critics even after this week’s disappointing episode.

She-Hulk will premiere on Disney Plus on August 17, 2022.