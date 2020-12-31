New share from Samsung for Galaxy S21 series

Samsung plans to introduce the Galaxy S21 series before its usual date. The company has already released its first short teaser video for the S21 series. The video titled “Waiting for a New Galaxy” takes 30 seconds and shows the design evolution of the Galaxy S series.

The video is currently unlisted on Samsung USA’s YouTube channel. The company also sends animated invitations for promotional events. It seems that the hint of the telephoto camera system is given in this invitation.

The S21 Ultra is said to have a 10x periscope and a 3x standard zoom camera. It was possible to see features such as a 64-megapixel camera and digital zoom in the leaks related to the S21 and S21 Plus.

Pictures showing the purple versions of the S21 and S21 Plus also leaked online a while ago.

It is considered that the promotional event of the Galaxy S21 series will take place on January 14th. It is worth noting that Samsung has started collecting reservations for the S21 series in the US and China.



