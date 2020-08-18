New share for Axon 20 5G from ZTE

ZTE Axon 20 5G will be officially unveiled on September 1. The front camera of the smartphone is considered to be placed inside the screen. This means Axon 20 5G will be a leading device in this field.

An image shared on Weibo by ZTE’s CEO shows the front panel of the phone. The wallpaper on the screen also gives an important clue about the distinctive feature of Axon 20 5G. Different facial expressions are seen on the wallpaper. Only the face with no extras is smiling enormously. Others have camera vents placed in different places and a pop-up camera.

While the bezel is not visible on the top of the phone’s screen, a slightly more pronounced bezel stands out on the bottom. The prominence of the bezel on the edges also means that the display panel will be flat. However, it is also noticed that the power button will not be used as a fingerprint scanner. Therefore, the phone seems likely to have an OLED display.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G creates excitement as it will be the first of its kind. It takes a little more patience to see the performance of the front camera built into the screen.



