New series from the TWD universe: Tales of the Walking Dead

The walking dead story will continue with a new series. Details about Tales of The Walking Dead continue to come.

The Walking Dead began broadcasting in October 2010. The series, which created its own fan base, decided to make the final after 11 seasons. However, although the series made its finale, AMC marked 2022 for the new series set in The Walking Dead universe.

Tales of The Walking Dead will be an anthology series.

Tales of the Walking Dead will tell new stories with independent episodes featuring new characters. Unlike the current The Walking Dead series, it seeks to expand the concept of the universe that audiences have been watching for years. For this, each episode will focus on a different character and tell small stories. Characters from existing series will also be featured in the anthology along with the new cast, potentially offering a different take on the increasingly aging hit series.

According to Deadline, Channing Powell will serve as showrunner for the anthology, which will begin in early 2022. AMC has ordered 6 episodes for the first season of the anthology series, which will premiere on AMC and AMC+ next summer.

Each episode is expected to be one hour long. AMC’s Dan McDermott said the series crew will have more flexibility to entertain fans. It will be even easier for new viewers to understand the zombie-filled universe.

Mothership series The Walking Dead will air the second part of its 11th and final season in February. Tales of The Walkin Dead will not be the first spin-off series in the TWD universe. The first ever spin-off, Fear The Walking Dead, is currently in its seventh season. Another series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, is on the air with its second season.

The TWD series has achieved success with both its operation of the zombie universe and its characters. Fans’ requests for a separate series for some characters undoubtedly played an important role in the start of the anthological series. The producers previously stated that there will be spin-off series for the characters Daryl Dixon and Carol from the TV series TWD. There is no clear situation regarding this yet. However, it seems that The Walking Dead universe will not leave its fans alone for many years.