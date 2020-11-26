New series by the star The Rock gets first images

Through his official Instagram account, actor Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, shared the first images of his Young Rock series. The production, which will be shown by NBC, is being filmed in Australia.

The photos in question bring specific moments behind the scenes of the autobiographical sitcom, centered on the star’s career. Johnson wrote, in the caption for one of the photos, that it was a pleasure to start this new job with NBC.

“A comedy series about my wild and often unbelievable childhood, in addition to my crazy adolescence,” he published. “Before you understand where I am, you have to understand where I came from. Let’s shoot! ”, Completed the caption.

Besides him, the cast also has the participation of Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu, who will play, respectively, the teen version and the young adult of the actor, who began his artistic career in WWE, a wrestling event.

In another image released by Instagram, Dwayne Johnson took the opportunity to praise screenwriter Nahnatchka Khan, creator and developer of the project. In the photo, the two seemed to be discussing something related to the filming, which is still being done during the coronavirus pandemic, following all security protocols.



