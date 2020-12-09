New Season 5 Photo Shows Fans Archie As A Firefighter

The CW is scheduled to premiere season 5 of the fan-favorite youth drama Riverdale on January 21, 2021, after so much patience for several months.

Let’s remember that Riverdale fans have waited a long time for season 5; Therefore, the production of the new installment stopped in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

And it is that with little time left for the arrival of the fifth season of Riverdale, the creator of the series has released the first photo that gives a preview to the fans about the new episodes.

Archie si shirt one more time in Riverdale season 5

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIhLRpinEZ8/?utm_source=ig_embed

Yes, the creator of Riverdale Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa through his official Instagram account has published a first look of Archie shirtless on the filming set of season 5.

Archie’s performer sets Riverdale season 5 on fire. KJ Apa appears with a firefighter suit, but his shirt. And apparently it’s in Betty’s bedroom. Does this photo confirm the relationship between Archie and Betty with the time jump?



