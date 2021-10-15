New Screenshots Show Windows 11 Running Android Apps

This week, user Makazeu of Chinese social network BiliBili revealed images of two Android apps running on Windows 11, leaking that the OS can support multiple instances of the apps simultaneously.

As you can see below, the WeChat messenger is running in two separate windows. This option can speed up the use of services, as the user is not restricted to a single screen. However, there are still no details about the functionality or whether it will be possible to use different accounts in the software at the same time.

In addition, the user can pin apps to the taskbar and resize them. The screenshots also show that the services support Windows 11 notification alerts.