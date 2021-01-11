New screen claim for iPad mini! Here are the details

iPad mini does not get as much attention in Apple’s tablet portfolio as it was in the past. However, due to its small size, it is possible to talk about the presence of an audience that still has a special interest and devotion to the iPad mini.

The design of Apple’s smallest tablet has not changed for many years. However, recent news suggest that the design of the iPad mini will be renewed after a considerable time. According to the news that the Japanese MacOtakara site is based on Chinese sources; Apple will include a larger screen on the iPad mini.

Currently, the iPad mini has a 7.9-inch screen. The screen size of the new model is claimed to increase to 8.4 inches. However, it is stated that this growth will not affect the size of the tablet and that the size will be preserved by thinning the screen frame.

When will the new iPad mini be introduced?

The addition of a notch to the iPad mini’s screen and the replacement of Touch ID by Face ID seems unlikely. Apple is said to include a Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the lower edge, even though the screen bezel is thinner on the iPad mini.

There is no concrete sign from Apple for the new iPad mini. Current signs indicate that Apple will not introduce this tablet before March. It is necessary to wait a little longer to see what the Cupertino-based company will do with the iPad mini.