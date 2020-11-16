New Samsung Galaxy S21 Leaked Data: Three Models

We are a month and a half into the new year, which means that from January a countdown begins for the presentation of the first of Samsung’s top of the range, which will hypothetically be the Galaxy S21. And it is that the first half of each year is always from the Galaxy S family, and the second from the Galaxy Note family. But in 2021 the new model may be ahead more than we expected.

Samsung Galaxy S21

In fact a month before, because instead of presenting itself as is usually done in February, according to a leak from the expert in ‘leaks’ Jon Prosser, Samsung will officially launch its Galaxy S21 on January 14, 2021, 1 week after the end of the Christmas holidays and 1 month before the Mobile World Congress 2021, which will have face-to-face events and others online.

But we have learned more things, because the Android Police website has published a real data leak on the three new Samsung terminals. Data (unofficial) “confirmed through various sources”, although not by Samsung itself:

Three Models: Colors, Materials, Design

Similar to the previous S20 model, there will be three models of the Samsung Galaxy S21:

Samsung Galaxy S21, codename O1, Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White and Phantom Pink colors

Samsung Galaxy S21 +, codename T2, Phantom Silver, Phantom Black and Phantom Violet colors

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, codename P3, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black colors.

“Our source says that” the base model of the Galaxy S21 will have a plastic back cover, while the S21 Ultra will use glass, although the same source has not been able to confirm “what material the Galaxy S21 + will use”, claiming that this is due to that consumer response to plastic has been more positive than Samsung expected.

Android Police also confirms that “the renderings of the leaked CAD files are accurate”, and the main camera, which protrudes from the chassis in the upper left corner of the rear panel, is integrated as part of the terminal frame itself. The frame and and the camera module will have different colors depending on the color of the device.

Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100: More autonomy

As usual in Samsung, the models will use two different processors: the Snapdragon 875 -successor of the Snapdragon 865 not yet announced-, and the Exynos 2100. And it depends on the market in which you buy it, whether you get a Galaxy S21 with Snapdragon or with Exynos. In fact, speaking of the Samsung chipset, apparently the Exynos 2100 could be “on par with or better than the Snapdragon 875”.

Multiple sources also state that the new Exynos will be a more efficient chip than previous generations, improving battery life. Both the Exynos 2100 and the Snapdragon 875 are 5G-compatible chips, and there will be 5G versions of each Galaxy S21 model, as was the case with the S20. It is not yet known if Samsung is working on models only for LTE, but Android Authority notes that “the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the only model compatible with Wi-Fi 6E, which according to Samsung is about two times faster than Wi-Fi 6 standard”.

The battery capacity of the phones will remain similar to that of the S20 series. The Galaxy S21 will have a 4,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S21 + will mount a 4,800mAh battery (300 mAh more than the current S20 +), and the Galaxy S21 Ultra a 5,000 mAh battery. All models will have support for a fast charge of 25W minimum.

120hz FHD + displays

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 + will feature 120hz FHD + displays, but will not have the Galaxy Note20 Ultra’s Advanced Adaptive Upgrade LTPO panel feature.

– The Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2 “screen

– The Galaxy S21 + will have a 6.7 “screen

– The Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 6.8 “WQHD + LTPO screen with an adaptive refresh rate from 1hz to 120hz.

The S21 Ultra will reach its maximum brightness level with a peak of 1600 nits. In comparison, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. Additionally, Samsung will reportedly improve the display’s contrast ratio to 3,000,000: 1, up from 2,000,000: 1 for the previous generation.



