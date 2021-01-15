New rumors about iMac and Mac Pro with Apple Silicon

After rumors on Friday about the revamped MacBook Pro that will leave the Touch Bar and revive MagSafe, new clues about future versions of Apple’s desktop computers iMac and Mac Pro have come.

Apple is said to be planning to announce the long-awaited redesign iMac this year, and a pair of refurbished Mac Pro computers are also on the roadmap. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iMac will undergo its most important overhaul since 2012. It is suggested that Apple will cut out the part under the screen, thin the screen bezels and switch to a flat back design. The overall look will likely look like Pro Display XDR.

The new iMac will replace the currently available 27-inch and 21.5-inch versions with Intel processors and will bring the all-in-one desktop system to Apple Silicon. According to the report, this will be one of the most important visual changes planned for any Apple product expected during the year. While the current iMac has a design that feels particularly outdated for the past few years, it packs top-of-the-line features and a beautiful display into its case. Therefore, the planned change will also be welcomed by users. The latest refresh focused on increased speed and an improved webcam. It also added an option for a matte / nano texture screen coating.

As for the Mac Pro, Apple seems to have a two-prong plan here. The existing upgradable tower design will be revamped. Gurman says the company is considering continuing to use Intel processors for this machine. However, that doesn’t mean Apple will delay a Mac Pro running on its own chips. A completely new format is being worked on, which Gurman says is less than half the total size of the current Mac Pro. “The design will mostly feature an aluminum exterior and may evoke the nostalgia of the Power Mac G4 Cube.” Gurman says.

All of this will include the next generation of Apple’s self-designed Mac processors, which were first released on last year’s Apple M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini. Finally, Apple reportedly plans to release a new external monitor that gives up some of the Pro Display XDR’s professional-grade display capabilities to reach a wider customer base. Apple currently sells third-party monitors from LG as a more affordable option. However, we can meet a product that will continue the spirit of Thunderbolt Display in 2021.