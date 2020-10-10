New rulings from the court in the Apple-Epic Games fight

In the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games, which started due to App Store policies, the trial phase will begin next year. However, a new decision came from the court before the trial phase.

According to the news of Bloomberg; The judge of the case, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, rejected Epic’s injunction to bring Apple back to Fortnite. However, the previous decision that Apple could not block the Unreal Engine, which belongs to Epic, has not been changed. In short, the court made one positive and one negative decision for both parties.

Gonzalez Rogers explained his decision with the following words: “I empathize with players who are struggling with Fortnite being played on iOS. However, there is a clear public interest in the parties to adhere to their written agreements or to resolve their disputes through normal means. ”

On the subject of Unreal Engine, it was stated that a possible obstacle of Apple would cause great harm to other developers and therefore Apple would not be allowed to make such an attempt.

Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store after Epic Games directed players to its own site for in-game purchases instead of the App Store. After this decision, Epic collaborated with other companies against Apple’s 30 percent cut policy. During this period, Apple and Epic Games also applied to court against each other.

In the statement made by Apple on the subject, the following statements are made: “Our customers trust the App Store to be a safe platform, where all developers follow the same rules. We are pleased that the court recognized that Epic’s actions were not in the interest of its customers. The App Store is an economic miracle that has been going on for 12 years. It creates transformative business opportunities for both small and large developers. We look forward to sharing this legacy of innovation and dynamism in court next year. ”



