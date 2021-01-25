New rival to Mi Band series: Oppo Band coming

Oppo, one of China’s technology companies, aims to stand out not only with its smart phones but also with its ecosystem products. The company that introduced two different smart watch models and wireless headphones last year; this time it comes up with the name Oppo Band.

Oppo Band rivaling the Mi Band series stands out with its design

The first versions of OPPO Band were put on the market in June 2020 in China. The new models, which are expected to be introduced in the coming days, are expected to have almost the same features as the previous ones. OPPO Band comes with a sporty strap, while the Fashion Edition model has a stylish strap with NFC connection support.

Here are the other features of OPPO Band

OPPO Band has 100 DPI screen resolution as well as a 2.5D curved 1.1 inch Amoled touch screen. It also comes with support for many downloadable screensavers. Promising up to 14 days of battery life, the Band comes with a 100mAh battery.

OPPO Band has support for measuring heart rate, blood oxygen level and sleep monitoring for health monitoring. The smart bracelet that comes with 5ATM water resistance and 12 kinds of sports activity support; Powered by the Apollo 3 mobile processor.

OPPO Band is expected to go on sale for two versions at $ 31 and $ 38.