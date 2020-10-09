New reward system from Facebook: Hacker Plus

A new reward system called Facebook Hacker Plus was announced today. This system of the 16-year-old social media platform, which recently closed all the accounts of a community called QAnon, has a very simple structure.

Mark Zuckerberg, who first trusted users to find vulnerabilities in 2011, thought it would be a profitable business to reward them. A person’s score is directly related to how many vulnerabilities he finds in 1 year and how many bad traits he detects in 2 years.

How will Facebook Hacker Plus give rewards?

There is a league system in Hacker Plus. The category with the lowest prestige in this system is bronze. The highest category users can access is diamonds. Both the prestige and the value of the awards they will receive will increase for users who find vulnerabilities.

In this system where money awards will be distributed, those who finish the season in the diamond or platinum category will be given the opportunity to participate in the Vegas DEFCON event. This event is one of the biggest and most important events in the world. Because world famous hackers meet here.

The next Vegas DEFCON event will be held from August 5, 2021 to August 8, 2021. In addition, users who reach the diamond category before the end of this year will be given Oculus Quest 2. Facebook did not disclose how much money it gave users in the Hacker Plus award program.

There is a guide that explains which problems Facebook defines as vulnerabilities. You can find this guide “here”. What do you think about Hacker Plus?



