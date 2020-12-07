New Renault Captur Price List and Highlights

Renault has completely renewed the Capture model B-SUV, which it first launched in 2012, and put it on the market again. We wanted to take a more detailed look at the Renault Captur, which has undergone considerable changes in terms of both design and equipment.

Renault Captur is the kind of car that will please everyone, especially as a city vehicle, thanks to both its design and its equipment. If you wish, let’s take a closer look at the changes made to the Renault Captur, the equipment and the price list of the vehicle.

Design

Exterior design

The design of the Renault Captur model vehicle has completely changed, and the body of the vehicle has also been extended by 11 cm, offering a wider comfort zone for both the driver and passengers. Renault Captur is very similar to the new Renault Clio, another model of the brand, with the headlight group used in the C form and the functional air vents placed in the lower bumper.

The wide ventilation grilles and the light colored protrusion just below the grille are one of the most important details that give the vehicle the Crossover look. We can say that another detail that enables the vehicle to look both sporty and reinforce the B-SUV Crossover identity is the plates positioned on the side fenders.

The headlight group in C form, which extends towards the new tailgate at the rear of the vehicle, obviously gives the vehicle an extremely stylish appearance. The light colored protrusion used in the front bumper is also used in the rear lower bumper of the vehicle, resulting in a truly eye-pleasing integrity.

Interior design

The interior of the vehicle has undergone a great change as well as the exterior. One of the most obvious changes was the materials used in the vehicle. Although hard plastic was used in the first series of the Captur and even in most B-segment cars, the new Renault Captur model has a sophisticated look, often using soft plastic.

The materials in Piano Black color used on the sides of the air conditioning vents have really made Renault Captur have a premium atmosphere in the interior. Frankly, Renault Captur looks like a brand new car, not a continuation of the series when compared to the first series.

Technological features

Multimedia screen

It has a 7-inch touchscreen multimedia screen inside Renault Capture. Let’s say that the 9.3-inch vertical EasyLink multimedia screen can be purchased as an option.

Wireless charging feature

The vehicle features wireless charging, a feature sought after in many new model cars. Normally, we are used to seeing this feature in vehicles belonging to the higher segments, but it was extremely beneficial for Renault to offer this feature as a standard.

Apple CarPlay

Renault Captur’s Easy Link system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can easily integrate your smartphones with both Android and iOS operating systems with your car.

Security

Blind spot warning system

As a safety precaution, Renault Captur now has a blind spot warning system, which is a must-have feature in every vehicle. When the vehicle detects another vehicle in the blind spot, it warns the driver using light indicators positioned in the side mirrors.

Lane tracking system

The lane tracking system is usually designed to prevent the driver from deviating from the lane due to absenteeism. Captur warns the driver both visually and audibly if the driver changes lanes without signaling.

360 degree camera

Renault Captur provides a 360-degree bird’s eye view to the driver by combining the incoming images thanks to 4 wide-angle cameras on it. The driver can use these cameras while parking and driving to have a better command of everything that happens around the car.

Renault Captur engines, performance and fuel consumption

Renault Captur comes with 5 different engine options, 3 gasoline and 2 diesel. Many brands have become different types of engines and transmissions due to the tax on automobile refrain from Turkey. Obviously, it was a great advantage that Renault Captur did not follow the same principle and offered a wide range to the customer. If you wish, let’s take a closer look at the engines owned by Captur.

1.0 TCe 5-speed manual

Engine type: 3-cylinder petrol

Horsepower: 100 hp

Maximum speed: 173 km

0-100 km acceleration: 13.3 seconds

Fuel consumption within the city: 6,1 – 6,3 lt

Extra-urban fuel consumption: 4,6 lt

Average fuel consumption: 5.1 – 5.3 lt

1.3 TCe EDC 7-speed automatic

Engine type: 4 cylinder petrol

Horsepower: 130 hp

Maximum speed: 193 km

0-100 km acceleration: 9.6 seconds

Fuel consumption within the city: 7,5 lt

Extra-urban fuel consumption: 5,1 lt

Average fuel consumption: 5.5 – 5.6 lt

1.3 TCe EDC 7-speed automatic

Engine type: 4 cylinder petrol

Horsepower: 155 hp

Maximum speed: 202 km

0-100 km acceleration: 8.6 seconds

Fuel consumption within the city: 7.3 – 7.5 lt

Extra-urban fuel consumption: 4.8 – 5.0 lt

Average fuel consumption: 5.3 – 5.5 lt

1.5 Blue dCi 6-speed manual

Engine type: 4 cylinder diesel

Horsepower: 95 hp

Maximum speed: 178 km

0-100 km acceleration: 14.3 seconds

Fuel consumption within the city: 4,6 lt

Extra-urban fuel consumption: 3.7 – 3.8 lt

Average fuel consumption: 4.0 – 4.1 lt

1.5 Blue dCi EDC 7-speed automatic

Engine type: 4 cylinder diesel

Horsepower: 115 hp

Maximum speed: 186 km

0-100 km acceleration: 11.0 seconds

Fuel consumption within the city: 4.4 – 4.5 lt

Extra-urban fuel consumption: 3.8 – 4.0 lt

Average fuel consumption: 4.1 – 4.2 lt

We analyzed the features and price list of the Renault Captur model vehicle together. We can say that Captur, designed as a Crossover vehicle, actually functions more as a city vehicle. However, although the vehicle is in the B segment, its 422-liter luggage volume has made the Captur a very useful car on long journeys.

Currently, the vehicle’s competitors include B-SUV models such as Peugeot 2008, Honda HRV, Audi Q2 and DS3 Crossback. We will see together in the future whether the Captur will surpass its competitors with its new design and new equipment. What do you think about the new Renault Captur?



