New Remedy game to share a universe with Control

The Finnish study ensures that AWE will be nothing but Remedy’s first experiment in a universe shared between Control, Alan Wake, and his next title.

The presence of Alan Wake in the next Control DLC has only confirmed that both games share a universe. This has been confirmed by Remedy Entertainment, but not only that, but their next video game for Xbox Series X and PS5 -which Control will also arrive-, in which they are already working, will also be set in the universe of both titles.

A shared universe: the RCU

This has been told from the Finnish study commanded by Sam Lake, specifying the expansion of Control on AWE. Remedy specifies that for a decade they have been “planting seeds” so that all these games are connected to each other.

“Each game is an independent experience, but also a gateway to a larger universe that provides exciting opportunities for crossover events,” they explain.

Said downloadable content will be the first thread of this universe, but not the last. As we said, the most important information given in this post is that they are already involved in what will be their next game, also set in what they have called RCU, Remedy Connected Universe. “We are already hard at work on a future Remedy game that takes place in the same universe,” they say.

However, we should not expect such a game in the medium term, since Remedy is still working on expanding Control, but not only that, but they are also in charge of the CrossfireX campaign, the multiplayer shooter that will arrive this year in Xbox One, and also Xbox Series X.

That said, what they have not specified is whether after AWE they will launch a completely new IP or a new iteration of Control or Alan Wake, this being probably the most beloved game of the Finnish study. For now, we can enjoy this DLC on August 27 on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and we will have the opportunity to take a first look at it next week, as Remedy will show the first 15 minutes in a live stream.



