New Releases To See This Christmas On Netflix

Netflix: It is incredible how the last two years have flown by … As the meme points out, we are one week away from the end of the year 2021, and some of us are still processing 2020. But that’s the way it is, and today is Christmas Eve and tomorrow the 25th of December Christmas. The situation out there could not be more less ideal, with bad weather, rain, cold and a brutal spike in infections. So if this Christmas weekend you are going to spend it at home – by your choice or by obligation, we are going to tell you what you can see.

The first thing we are going to review is the new releases of each VOD platform for these three days, and then we will recover some of the most popular content of the month in case you have not seen them yet, because there have been many and little time for see them without a doubt.

On Amazon Prime Video you have The Wheel of Time tomorrow, set in an epic world where magic exists and only some women can access it, the story follows Moiraine, when she arrives in the small town of Dos Ríos. There she embarks on a dangerous journey around the world with five young men, one of whom has been prophesied as the Dragon Reborn, who will save or destroy humanity.

And complying with the policy of taking it to its platform a month later, on Disney + you can spend Christmas Eve with Charm, the last classic that hit theaters at the end of November and is still in theaters. The film approaches the platform on Christmas days. A weighty premiere, ideal for the dates and that proposes an absolute explosion of color in its images and fun in the songs of a Lin-Manuel Miranda who is ‘on fire’ after Hamilton and The Return of Mary Poppins.

Premiere movies on Netflix Christmas 2021

Dec. 24

Don’t look up

1000 km from Christmas

Lightning Murali

December 26

Lulli

Premiere documentaries on Netflix Christmas 2021

December 25th

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis (T1)