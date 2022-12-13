New record from Messi!

Argentina and Croatia faced off in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

He played his 25th game

Lionel Messi, who started the match in the starting 11 in Argentina, equaled Lothar Matthaus’s record when he made his 25th World Cup match of his career.

The Argentine star shared Lothar Matthaus’s record for most appearances in the World Cup by playing in the 25th World Cup match against Croatia.

Wearing the national team uniform in the 176th match, Messi won the Olympic championship, the U20 World Championship, the CONMEBOL-UEFA Champions Cup and the Copa America championships with Argentina.

Argentina’s top scorer

Lionel Messi became the all-time top scorer for Argentina at the World Cup, surpassing Gabriel Batistuta with a 34-minute penalty goal against Croatia.