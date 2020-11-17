New record for Dákiti, number one on Billboard Global

Bad Bunny continues to break records with his new song “Dákiti” and now Billboard magazine recognizes him.

Bad Bunny continues with his music, and this Monday, November 16, he was recognized by the Billboard Global 200, a list that lists the 200 best songs around the world, in a top by popularity.

In that sense, it was the so-called Bad Rabbit who led this list in the last update, where we also see 24K Godn’s “Mood” in second place, and Maluma with Hawai in third place.

And it is that Benito Martinez (the singer’s first name) has said that this song he sings with Jhay Cortez is very special for him, because in just two weeks since its premiere, it has had a good acceptance by the public.

Meet the top 10 of Billboard

Dakiti is expected to be one of the songs that the Puerto Rican singer will perform on November 19 at the Latin Grammys Awards, which, as we reported in Somagnews, the singer will have a presentation at this ceremony, in which by the way he is nominated 9 times.

By the way, we know that his album Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da la Gana has been a great success this 2020, however, fans of the bad rabbit hope that he will announce a new album in the coming days, as they want new music to end this year lost, and start on the right foot next.

For now, the singer has not confirmed anything about whether there will be a new album in the coming weeks, but we will be waiting for any signal or news that he may give about it, for now we will look forward to his participation in the Latin Grammys.



