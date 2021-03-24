New Realme C25 with 6,000 mAh battery and triple camera

The Chinese brand Realme, which is expanding its operations in Brazil, presented the entry phone Realme C25 in Indonesia, equipped with a Mediatek Helio G70 chip. The smartphone has the highlight of the 6,000 mAh battery, in addition to the presence of a triple camera on its rear.

The device arrives equipped with a 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution. The 20: 9 panel features a notch at the top of the display to accommodate an 8 MP front camera.

At the rear, the smartphone has a main sensor of 48 MP. The solution comes with a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP module for pictures with depth.

Powerful battery with quick recharge

The highlight of the Realme C25 inside is the 6,000 mAh battery. In addition to being powerful, the power supply supports 18W fast recharge.

The construction of the Realme C25 also includes 4 GB of RAM and storage of 64 or 128 GB, with the possibility of expansion via microSD card. The phone also has support for two chips, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The design of the Realme C25 includes a digital reader at the rear and also a dedicated audio connection. The cell phone arrives on the market bringing the Android 11 operating system with the Realme UI 2.0 modification.

Pricing and availability

Realme C25 is available for purchase in Indonesia for values ​​starting at 2,099,000 Indonesian rupees, about R $ 800 in direct conversion to our currency.

So far, the manufacturer has not commented on the launch of the smartphone in other markets.