New Ransomware Appeared on Mac Devices

Security researchers discovered a new ransomware that encrypts files on Mac computers and requests money from victims. The software, which can lead to many undesirable consequences such as identity theft and data loss, is said to not work if it detects security tools.

There are many reasons for Mac users to feel safe on their computers. So much so that any virus or malware generally affects Windows operating systems, while such problems are rarely encountered on the macOS side. However, this does not mean that Macs are fully protected against malware.

Security researchers have discovered new ransomware on Mac computers that ignores user privacy, which may cost thousands of liras to repair after installation. This software, called ‘ThiefQuest’, is said to be much worse than an average malware and by locking files on the infected computers, watching users do what they do.

Malware is infected through torrent portals:

ThieftQuest is also trying to find and steal files used by cryptocurrency applications, leading to many unwanted consequences such as identity theft and data loss. According to reports shared by K7 Lab, the malware developed exclusively for Mac comes across users on online pirate websites and torrent portals.

Once installed, the software not only locks the files, but also installs a keylogger software on the computer to steal users’ password and credit card information. It is said that the software, which can be hidden very well, does not work if it detects some security tools such as Norton Antivirus.

Hackers demand Bitcoin from victims:

Encrypting the files on the infected computers, ThiefQuest brings out a Bitcoin wallet address with a note indicating that users should pay. However, security researchers state that there is no method for victims to communicate with cybercriminals, and even if they make the payment, there is a possibility that encryption will not be removed.

Stating that malware is often installed on torrent portals and websites that display pirated content, security researchers underline that users should avoid such sites and not click on emails of unknown origin to avoid such a problem on their computers.



