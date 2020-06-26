New Radar System to Show Drivers What to See From Corner

A new radar system is being developed that will make drivers safer, especially on the streets. Thanks to this radar system, drivers will be able to receive information in advance against things that will suddenly appear from the corners.

Automotive industry; It continues to renew itself continuously for developing technology and changing needs. The biggest driving force that keeps this development and innovation constant is to provide a safer driving experience. In fact, we can say that this is the security and health concern at the basis of many changes such as electric cars and autonomous vehicles. One of the most frequent situations that drivers encounter and especially causes traffic accidents in the city is to be caught unprepared for people coming from the corners, bicycles or other vehicles. A new study done at Princeton University aims to offer a solution to this problem.

The team, led by Professor Felix Heide at Princeton University, is working on a system that can be placed in front of the vehicles and identify objects that will come across from the corners thanks to RF sensors. The unit, placed in front of the vehicle, sends radio frequencies (RF) and objects on the road are detected and the objects reflected back into the unit are detected. At the point of understanding what this object is, artificial intelligence comes into play and the identified object is reported to the driver.

The system can also be used in autonomous vehicles:

In autonomous vehicles, the obstacles to be encountered are transmitted directly to the vehicle system. With the help of artificial intelligence, vehicles are alerted to possible sudden dangers. In this way, it is believed that the accidents will be reduced and a safer driving experience will be offered.

The project is still under development and currently being developed to identify small objects such as prototypes, people or bicycles. The team performing the study says that the movements of small objects are more difficult to detect than larger objects, so this is the priority in the project, and then adaptation for larger objects can easily be done.

In fact, a similar logic study has been done with lasers to warn drivers against objects coming out of the corners, but this system was not found to be very efficient, especially since the sunlight reflected the back-lit laser light. The team developing the project states that they are working on a prototype and have many questions to solve, but they believe that the project will be used in vehicles in the near future.



