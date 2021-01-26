New Qualcomm chips will make vehicles smarter

Qualcomm, one of the world’s largest chip makers, introduced the fourth generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, which will make vehicles smarter, at the virtual “Automotive Redefined” event.

4th generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms Introduced

Cars are quickly adapting to this trend, as almost every device around us is getting smarter. As a matter of fact, we hear the concepts of autonomous vehicle or smart car more often than ever before.

Qualcomm, generally known for its chips produced for smartphones, introduced the fourth generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, which will come to cars in early 2024 at the latest, at the two-day virtual ‘Automotive Redefined’ event.

The technology is based on the production of a 5 nanometer chip, which enables higher performance with less energy. Speaking in an interview before the event, Nakul Duggal, general manager of Qualcomm’s automobile division, said, “Today, many entertainment and information ecosystems that you can use in your home, office or phone will be a part of your car.”

New platform includes superior artificial intelligence features

“Cars will be more aware of their surroundings. They can also go autonomously, ”Duggal said, adding that this and more will become part of our lives in the next four or five years.

The fourth-generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms incorporate advanced graphics, multimedia, computer vision and artificial intelligence features that make the cockpit smarter and fully adaptable to passengers’ preferences.

Supporting 10 or more multiple high resolution screens that can be used for navigation and entertainment, the platform also has multiple high resolution camera inputs to monitor what is happening in or around the car.

Enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities on the platform; It will provide more driver and passenger personalization, in-vehicle virtual assistance, natural voice control, driver monitoring and passenger presence detection. The technology is able to constantly learn and adapt to the preferences of passengers regarding infotainment and vehicle controls such as seat and mirror positioning, air conditioning and sound preferences.

There are currently about 150 million cars equipped with Qualcomm’s technology. Vehicles using the third generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform will be available for sale this year. Vehicles with the fourth generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform will hit the road in late 2023 or 2024.