New Purchase Is Finalized And Yahoo Becomes A Separate Company Again

Yahoo: A former internet giant, the Yahoo brand is again a company with the original name of the search and news service. Last Tuesday (1st), Apollo Global Management’s investment fund concluded the negotiation of Verizon Media, which included the brands Yahoo and AOL, in addition to several international content sites.

As a result, Verizon Media was renamed Yahoo and will act more or less independently, although it is still controlled by the investment fund. The former owner, Verizon, holds 10% of the shares in the new venture.

Current Yahoo CEO Guru Gowrappan remains in the role for at least a while and promises years of growth and innovation under the new partnership. The group’s new directions have not yet been detailed.

Changes in command

Yahoo! original, which was one of the most important search engines and portals of the 1990s, was originally acquired by Verizon in 2017. At that time, it became a new brand called Oath, encompassing services and sites such as Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Mail, Tumblr , Flickr, AOL, and HuffPost — plus the technology and business sites TechCrunch and Engadget.

By 2021, this group had already changed its name once, becoming Verizon Media, and sold several of its member services. The last of them to leave the house was Tumblr, acquired by the owner of WordPress in 2019. Finally, in the month of May, Apollo bought Verizon Media for $5 billion.