New PSVR: First details of the PS5 accessory

With the PlayStation 5 now available in multiplayer homes, Sony is starting to give more details about some accessories that will be released for the console. This Tuesday (23), for example, the network received the first information about the PSVR.

As compiled in the Shinobi602 and Nibel profiles on Twitter, one of the main features of virtual reality glasses for the current PlayStation family console is the integration with some features present in DualSense, in addition to general improvements in all aspects – including in this list the resolution and the connection.

With higher resolution (PS4 PS4 is very low), higher FOV (field of view, or field of view in Portuguese) and a connection that works with a single cable, this may be the definitive version of the virtual reality accessory PlayStation.

Finally, both point out that the device will not be launched in 2021, which leads us to believe that even more details should appear on the network over the next few months. It’s waiting to see what’s on the way to PlayStation 5.

