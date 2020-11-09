New PS5 Trailer Details Horizon 2, Ratchet & Clank

Sony shares a new trailer on the gaming experience with PlayStation 5 and details approximate dates of some of its most anticipated games of 2021.

PS5 is right around the corner; so much so, that Sony’s new generation console will arrive in Spain on November 19, 2020 (although in some countries like the United States it will go on sale a week before, on the 12th) along with its first video games, like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales or the long-awaited remake of Demon’s Souls, among others. However, many other games are already known that at the moment do not have a release date, such as Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or Gran Turismo 7; Now, thanks to a new PlayStation 5 trailer, Sony has shed some more light by detailing the release window for each of these titles, all of them for 2021.

PlayStation exclusives closer and closer

Thus, some of the most anticipated PlayStation exclusives now enjoy new launch windows, periods of time that are not specified but that adjust a little more the calendar of new releases that will arrive on PlayStation 5 throughout the next year. All this thanks to a new PS5 launch trailer entitled “New worlds to explore – The game has no limits” that you can see at the top of this news and that lets us see more of these upcoming titles for the next generation Sony console.

And is that according to this trailer, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7 and Returnal will hit the market during the first half of 2021; Meanwhile, Horizon Forbidden West, a sequel to the celebrated Horizon Zero Dawn, will hit PS5 (and PS4 as well) sometime in the second half of next year.

All in all, these are key games for Sony’s new system, some of which are among the most desired in the community. Let’s also remember that another of the most anticipated great PS5 exclusives, the new God of War (also known as Ragnarok), is expected to also arrive in 2021, as Sony pointed out at the time of its official presentation.



