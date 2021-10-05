New PS5 Pre-Orders In GAME Today, October 5: Time And Details

PS5: Sony’s next-gen console, like Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, has had serious stock problems. If you are one of those who want to get a PS5 and have not yet had the opportunity to buy it, GAME Spain has announced a new batch of units. In this case, it is the model with a disc player. Since its launch in November 2020, both Sony and Microsoft have suffered from a lack of stock. The problem is that after the coronavirus epidemic, the shortage of semiconductors has impeded the normal flow of units in stores.

Time and how to buy PS5 in GAME

The GAME chain of stores will have limited stock of PS5 in the next few hours. To be eligible for the purchase of one of the consoles, those interested must sign up on a list and follow the procedure designed by the chain. When? Today, October 5 from 10:00 p.m. (CEST). It should be noted that it is not open to all clients, since it is necessary to be a member to be able to access this opportunity.

“You will have to be a GAME member and not have bought the console before, since for us the most important thing is our GAMEr community, that the product reaches as many partners as possible and therefore we have restricted, for now, the purchase to one unit per partner ”, they explain. From the moment they receive new units, they send an email to formalize the reservation, always in order and until the limit of available consoles is reached. “If you do not receive the email, it does not correspond to you in this wave,” they warn. Therefore, joining the list does not guarantee the possibility of purchase.

When will the stock be normalized?

The question has no simple answer. AMD, the company that makes the chips for PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, has predicted that the lack of supply will improve in mid-2022, a not too rosy outlook considering that by the time that time comes it will be over. more than a year since the launch of the new generation machines.