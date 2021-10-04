New PS Now Games In October 2021: The Last Of Us Part 2, Fallout 76 And More

PlayStation Now confirms the titles that will be added in October 2021. They include Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, The Last of Us: Part 2, Amnesia: Collection and more and more.

PlayStation has shared the wave of games that will be added to PS Now during this month of October. The service catalog will receive 7 new games, among which one of the most popular titles of the generation stands out, such as The Last of Us: Part 2, which will be available until January 3, 2022. In addition, it is accompanied by proper names such as Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Amnesia: Collection and Fallout 76, among others.

PS Now in October 2021: all games for PS4 and PS5

Then we leave you with the complete list of selected ones. We must remind you that the titles below correspond to the PS4 catalog, which at the same time is compatible with PS5. In this way you can choose whether to play them via streaming or download them to your hard drive as one more game in your library.

The Last of Us: Part 2 (available until January 3, 2022)

Fallout 76

Desperados III

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Amnesia Collection (includes Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine of Pigs)

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition

The addition of Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is the result of a collaboration between PlayStation and Square Enix to add much of the long-standing franchise to the PlayStation Now catalog. You can know all the titles and the date on which they will arrive at the service in the following link.

You can access PS Now through PS4, PS5, and PC as long as you are subscribed to the service. You can do it from 9.99 euros per month or choosing one of the two remaining alternatives. For 24.99 euros you will have access for three months, while for 59.99 euros you will do it for a full year. You can choose the mode in PlayStation Store; remember that the catalog consists of more than 700 games from various generations of PlayStation, such as PS2, PS3 and PS4.