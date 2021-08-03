New PS Now games in August 2021: NieR Automata

PS Now: We tell you the complete list of games selected to be part of the wave planned for the month of August on PlayStation Now. PlayStation has confirmed the lineup of games coming to PS Now this August. The service catalog has three games, among which is NieR: Automata. The success of Platinum Games and Square Enix will remain available to active members until November 1, 2021.

On the other hand, the remaining couple selected corresponds to Undertale and Ghostrunner. Words cannot suffice for Toby Fox’s title: “The player will be able to explore a detailed role-playing world with fabulous and intriguing characters where violence is not the only answer, being able to dance with a slime, pet a dog, whisper secrets to a gentleman … or ignore all that and strike down the enemies “, describes the editor in a press release.

Enter the PS Now application from your PS4 or PS5 and you will find them available to play via streaming or for download as any native application. Remember that this subscription is also available on PC, although on this platform it can only be played through the cloud.