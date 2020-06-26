New Promotional Video Highlighting the Design of LG Velvet 5G

LG has released a new promotional video for the 5G-powered version of the mid-high-end smartphone Velvet. The images feature the design, camera capabilities and flexible features of the LG Velvet 5G.

LG introduced its new mid-high-end smartphone, Velvet, in South Korea last month. The technology giant’s new smartphone, LG Velvet, was launched in South Korea and some European countries, which LG soon released a new promotional video for its 5G version of the phone, which is also about to open to the US market.

Starting with the stylish and curved design of the 5G powered smartphone, LG includes screen, camera and battery features in its new promotional video. Also highlighted is the Stylus pen support and dual screen accessory, which makes the phone more attractive than other smartphones.

LG Velvet 5G stands out for its competitors with its design and features

The introduction video of LG Velvet begins by showcasing the elegant and slim design of the phone. In addition, attention is drawn to the glass back panel of the device, color transitions that make the phone stylish and metal frames. Then the video continues with a triple rear camera design, a 6.8-inch POLED display that offers vivid colors, and a 4,300mAh battery for long battery life.

LG Velvet has a 6.8-inch Full HD + POLED display with drop notch that supports 20.5: 9 aspect ratio and 1.080×2.460 pixel resolution. There’s also a triple camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor for portrait shots. In the promotional video, features such as ASMR Recording and Voice Bokeh are also exhibited.

Finally, LG also touches on the phone’s IP68 certification, Stylus pen support and second screen accessory in its new video. The phone’s 5G supported Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor is mentioned at the end of the video. The device offers an eye-catching look with color options such as Aurora Green, Aurora White, Aurora Gray and Illusion Sunset.

New promotional video of LG Velvet 5G:



