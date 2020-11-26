New promotional video for Samsung Exynos 1080 5G

Samsung has released an exciting YouTube video for Exynos 1080 5G. In this context, while emphasizing the much faster processing power of the processor, it focuses on its power and performance. Samsung’s Exynos 1080 was introduced on November 12th. In addition, the promotional video released is 1 and a half minutes and details some of the best features of Exynos 1080 5G.

Introductory video for Samsung Exynos 1080 5G

Exynos 1080’s features include eight CPU cores, four of which are ARM Cortex-A78 cores, as well as a Mali-G78 graphics processing unit and LPDDR5 RAM support. In addition, there are four other core Cortex-A55 variants not mentioned in the video.

In the released promotional video, Samsung focuses on explaining more features supported by the Exynos 1080 5G chipset, such as 144 Hz support at HDR10 Plus and FHD Plus screen resolutions in 4K UHD. The chipset also supports mobile photography via artificial intelligence and can handle sensors up to 200 Megapixels.

The internal 5G modem can reach speeds of 5.1 Gbps. The video highlights that the Exynos 1080 5G is fast enough to fly your phone. The Exynos 1080 is expected to launch on a Vivo smartphone in early 2021.



