New project for children from Apple

Apple announced a new program it has created to help families find podcasts they can enjoy along with suggestions for kids. The tech company has partnered with Common Sense Media to deliver curated, kid-friendly show collections on Apple Podcasts in the US.

The program, consisting of four collections, has been launched from today. Early bands include kids recommended podcasts, mysteries and dramas, story-driven shows, and Common Sense‘s favorite picks of all time.

Podcasts will be updated monthly

As it is known, unlike other companies such as Apple, Spotify and Amazon, it does not separate the content for children according to special applications or services19. At least for now, podcast recommendations appear in the main carousel under the Common Sense Media Picks heading on the Apple Podcasts homepage.

According to Verge, Apple and Common Sense will update collections monthly with themes linked to key cultural and historical moments such as Women’s History Month and Back to School.

Additionally, there are age group suggestions for Podcasts. Also, Common Sense offers reviews of movies, TV, books, apps, games, and of course podcasts, focusing on how suitable they are for various age levels.

The nonprofit works with Apple on family-friendly movie and TV show collections in the Apple TV app. However, the podcast recommendations aim to help families and children provide another entertainment option that doesn’t rely on watching a screen while remaining largely indoors in the midst of the pandemic.