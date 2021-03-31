New product from Xiaomi: Portable juicer

In addition to being a smart phone brand, Xiaomi, which we are accustomed to hear with its various ecosystem products; launched the new product of the smart home appliances brand MIJIA, the portable juicer. The fact that the product is portable and promoted at an affordable price has been appreciated by many users.

Xiaomi recently unveiled its MIJIA branded portable juicer at Jingdong Mall in China. The product with a volume of 300 mL; There is a material thickened by using Tritan in the part that comes into contact with food.

The portable juicer, which is described to be able to extract 12 glasses of juice with a single charge, has a 1300mAh lithium battery. The product, which works for 35 seconds and closes automatically, juices all fruits in this period. It also comes with multiple security functions.

The Xiaomi portable juicer has a 45W motor that can reach a maximum speed of 18,000 rpm to separate the juice from the sediment and quickly crush the fruits. The resulting fruit juice contains less than 6 percent residue. Also, the juicer uses four stainless steel blades. There is also a USB-C input for charging the product.

The MIJIA portable juicer has an IPx6 waterproof rating that allows all parts to be washed under water. In addition, the device has a self-cleaning feature. To use this feature, you have to add water to the device and press the power button twice.

The product is currently on pre-sale in China, priced at 99 yuan (about $ 15). It is expected to go on sale on April 2, first in China and then all over the world.