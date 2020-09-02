New Presenter on Sunmi’s ‘Get It Beauty’ Program

Soloist artist, Sunmi, is rumored to be the newest MC in the OnStyle program, “Get It Beauty”.

According to media outlet reports on September 2nd, the singer of the song “Gashina” was chosen to be the MC of the new season’s “Get It Beauty” program.

One of the prominent female solo artists in the K-pop world, she is also known as a fashion icon and trendsetter with her brave and honest attitude.

Sunmi seems very well suited to appear in beauty programs as a representative for OnStyle’s “Get It Beauty” who is currently preparing to start a new season.

“Get It Beauty” itself is a program that not only discusses and handles women’s beauty care, but also diet, exercise, health, and many more.

However, this latest season will be changed to “Studio Get It Beauty” which will focus more on unique online content.



