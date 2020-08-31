New Power Earbuds headset coming from Nokia

The Nokia Power Earbuds headset was launched a while ago. The wireless headset managed to get positive comments with its high sound quality and long battery life. Nokia is preparing a new version called Power Earbuds Lite for the headset with a slightly big and heavy design.

Traces of Power Earbuds Lite were seen in a slightly profitable photo leaked to the internet and a Bluetooth SIG certification. It is currently unknown what Nokia has compromised on the “Lite” label for the headset with the model number BH-405. However, looking at the certificate, the presence of Bluetooth 5.1 support draws attention. This means the headset may be in a better place in power consumption and connectivity than the original Power Earbuds.

Original Power Earbuds provide users with approximately 5 hours of listening time. The 3000 mAh carrying box adds 150 hours on top of the battery life. The presence of Bluetooth 5.1 indicates that these times may be further.

HMD Global is preparing to exhibit its new smartphones as part of IFA 2020. It will not be a surprise to meet the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite during the event where the company will introduce its new phones. This event will be held on September 3.



