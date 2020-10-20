New Popemobile is powered by hydrogen

Pope Francis has a new vehicle in the garage – and he is sustainable. The Popemobile, a car adapted and used for events of the religious authority, won a new edition based on a Toyota model.

The car is a personalized Toyota Mirai, with the cabin at the top to take one person, in addition to an identification with Vatican flags and an LED system.

There is also an adaptation with stairs to facilitate the mobility of the pontiff. The elevated seat, protected only by metal bars, still allows the public greater visibility of the pope during visits and public appearances.

The vehicle was present at the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Japan and was first used by Pope Francis on his last visit to the country in November 2019. It is now officially owned by the Vatican and can be used on other occasions.

As a highlight, the vehicle has zero carbon emissions and runs on a fuel cell (hydrogen) system. The modified Mirai is 5.1 meters long and 2.7 meters high (including the cabin), with a range of approximately 500 km without recharging.

The papal preference for ecological vehicles is not unprecedented: in 2010, the now Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had already chosen an electric model to circulate.



