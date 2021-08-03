New Pokémon Unite Update: Major Changes And Patch Notes

Pokémon Unite: TiMi Studio’s game for Nintendo Switch will receive a patch to fit characters like Charizard, Talonflame, Venusaur, Absol, and more. Pokémon Unite will receive an update this Wednesday, August 4, starting at 09:00 (CEST) to fix bugs, text fields and apply changes to some characters; in some cases what is commonly referred to as nerf as it affects stats and damage dealt by some moves. All in order to ensure a balance between all the Pokémon currently included in the Nintendo Switch game.

Likewise, TiMi Studio’s work will be testing with a spectator mode from that August 4 until next Friday, August 6 at 09:00 (CEST). Hopefully these tests will help the study to finish outlining the details necessary for its global launch. In MOBAs it is very common for there to be the spectator function; especially due to the approach of these titles to streaming portals.