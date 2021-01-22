New Pokémon Snap wins ads with quotes

New Pokémon Snap will be released only in April, but Nintendo is already taking advantage of the opportunities to increase the hype of those who eagerly await the new game. A proof of this is the new commercial for the game that is circulating on Japanese TV.

The recording in question, although short, shows a pair of explorers entering the game world while discovering the wonders of the new region to photograph the creatures that are on the way.

See the commercial below:

New Pokémon Snap will be released exclusively for Switch on April 30.