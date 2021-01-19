New Pokémon Snap will have online functions

Nintendo has already launched the official website of the game New Pokémon Snap and, with it, we had access to some unpublished information about the next big game of the monsters, such as its online functions and how many free GB your installation requires.

The good news is that the game will only occupy 6.8 GB of space on your Nintendo Switch memory. For comparison, each of the Pokémon Sword and Shield titles weighed 11 GB individually! If you missed the ad, remember the trailer revealed last week:

Despite being a completely single player game throughout its campaign, it has been confirmed that it will have some kind of online mechanics, as there is an “Online Play” indicator at the bottom of the page. Will we have a leadership scoring system or photo sharing among friends?

Either way, it is already a fact that the game will support transferring saves in the cloud to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Its global release is scheduled for April 30, 2021, so why don’t you share your expectations with us in the comments below until the game arrives?