New Pokémon Snap: Trailer Reveals Free Additional Content

New Pokémon Snap: This Thursday (29), the official Pokémon YouTube channel released a trailer for the upcoming free update for New Pokémon Snap, which promises three maps and up to 20 new Pokémon. The update will be available on the 3rd of August at 10 pm – Brasília time; check out the video below.

More maps and new Pokemons

The maps will vary depending on the time of day and are listed as: Secret Side Path, Mightywide River and Barren Badlands.

In the first path, the NEO-ONE vehicle gets small to carry out the exploration, so all the Pokemons will be giants. According to the brand’s website, it will be possible to hear the steps and even the breathing of the characters.

Mightywide River is the source of water and livelihood of Belusylva Island; the path will follow the descent of the river. Finally, Barren Badlands includes the arid lands of the island of Voluca, with geysers and poisonous swamps.

According to the company, the new monsters will only appear on these new maps, which will also include other Pokémon present in the original release; you can also expect new behaviors and interactions to photograph.

The pet list hasn’t been released yet, so the enthusiast will probably have to play around to find the new stuff. The new Pokémon Snap is exclusive to Switch, was released in April 2021 and is priced at R$299 in Nintendo’s digital store.