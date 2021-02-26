New Pokémon Snap shown in a new gameplay trailer

The new installment will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch and will go on sale on April 30, 2020. Pokémon Presents has started with a video full of nostalgia, a retrospective that has shown the evolution of the saga throughout all these 25 years.

In the year of its anniversary, the event has had space for several of its future video games. The first to arrive will be New Pokémon Snap, a title that drinks directly from the original Nintendo 64, although this production is not a remake, but a new game. The Pokémon Company has shown an explanatory video in which they have gone into detail about some of the news.

The game will take place in the Lensis region, where the player will have to make himself available to Professor Espejo. The mission? Nothing to catch all the creatures, or maybe yes, but from a completely different perspective: the Pokémon will have to be photographed in their natural habitat. In this region, the creatures live in peace, enjoying the islands. To get their attention we can put a melody or throw blanzanas.

Use the camera as a scanner

Since not everything is what it seems, there are times when the different Pokémon remain hidden. Fortunately, camera technology will allow us to scan the environment and find the shyest animals. So, explore that explores you, we will raise the level of investigator and discover new forms of behavior of creatures. Who knows, maybe we even ran into some legendary Pokémon.

Depending on the quality of the photo, we will obtain a score, which depends on the pose of the subject, how big it looks or whether or not it is looking at the camera, as well as the framing. The score ranges from one to four stars (and also depends on the rarity of the reflected behavior!).

New Pokémon Snap will go on sale on April 30, 2021 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the latter developed directly by Game Freak, have also been announced in Pokémon Presents.