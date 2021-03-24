New Pokémon Snap, impressions. Back to nature

We attended a digital presentation of the long-awaited new installment of Pokémon photographs; this time a much larger, more varied and connected project.

Pokémon faces its 25th anniversary in very different ways in the video game industry. From Pokémon Shimmering Pearl / Shiny Diamond traditionalism at the end of the course to more ambitious and experimental playable approaches at the beginning of the next with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Along the way, New Pokémon Snap, a bet that converges the original idea of ​​HAL Laboratory for Nintendo 64 with the aim of exploring again that concept of photographing Pocket Monsters in their natural environment. That is why it is called New Pokémon Snap, because it feels like a reboot, a reinterpretation, but with a scale and ambition ostensibly greater than those of the remembered work of two decades ago.

MeriStation has had the opportunity to attend a digital presentation organized by Nintendo where The Pokémon Company has presented us with an extensive new gameplay of about half an hour. During the session we explain in detail what we can expect from the title not only at the content level, but also at the controls, as a video game. We are going to tell you, however, why New Pokémon Snap is called to be one of the most talked about video games of the year on Nintendo Switch, why it maintains its replayable spirit and what makes it a title that perfectly understands the language of the social media; that of living a solo experience that, in reality, you share with the rest of the world.

Pokémon Snap in 2021; eight generations gathered in the Lensis region

But why do we get on a futuristic ship and take pictures of the Pokémon? Simply because Professor Espejo is conducting an ecological investigation with the aim of discovering what is behind the Lúmini phenomenon. It is we, young and with sight of a lynx, who will be in charge of completing the Fotodex while we respect and know how these living beings live in their nature throughout all of Lensis. Better photos, more score; the higher the score, the more routes unlocked and Pokémon available on each route. And so on.

The old Zero-One that Professor Oak gave Todd Snap, the protagonist of the original title, gives way to the Neo-One, a vehicle that our or our protagonist will drive on “different islands”, they did not tell us how many, in the Lensis region . Because this time there is not just one island, but we will travel to an archipelago, with the creative freedom that this entails. As they are independent islands, it is not necessary that there be a climatic coherence between the two and, consequently, the variety of biomes and environments where each type of creatures can be properly located will be enormous. We will go back to the beach, yes, but not only during the day. Bandai Namco, the study responsible for the development, will take advantage of this hourly variety to include naturally nocturnal species (such as Hoothoot) only at night. It will not be the same to travel the same route in the light of the sun than in the light of the moon; as in the canonical saga of video games from Generation II.