New Pokémon Snap Heads to Nintendo Switch in April

The Pokémon Company confirms the release date of New Pokémon Snap, a new installment inspired by the Nintendo 64 classic. You can get it from April 30 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Along with the date, the company has shared a new trailer in which we can see previously unpublished material. You will find it at the head of this news.

New Pokémon Snap in data: this is the return of photography from the Pokémon world

The title will take us to a new region, Lensis, in the quest to portray all the wild Pokémon that inhabit it. As with Pokkén Tournament, Bandai’s other project based on the Pokémon license, Lensis is not contextualized in any canon region of Game Freak. We can expect more than 200 species available, a noticeable increase compared to the original, which had only 63.

Compatible with cloud save and touch control, New Pokémon Snap is focused solely on the single player experience. During the trailer, at least six areas can be identified, from jungles to deserts, among others. The player will remain at all times inside the Neo-One, a floating vehicle that will take you through the available routes. You only have to worry about taking the best snapshots, which will pass Professor Espejo’s evaluation. The more photos you take and continue the investigation in the Fotodex, the more aspects and behaviors of the Pokémon you will discover.

Lensis will have another peculiarity. Only in that region has the Lúmini phenomenon been discovered, one of the great novelties of New Pokémon Snap. This effect occurs when vegetation and Pokémon begin to glow faintly. It is said that there are some special Pokémon connected in some way to the Lúmini phenomenon. Therefore, you will have to help Professor Mirror in his task to unravel the mystery.