New Pokémon Snap Guide | How to find Celebi

New Pokémon Snap: We explain how to find Celebi and how to photograph him in New Pokémon Snap; one of the Singulars of the Lensis region. Where is she? Location. New Pokémon Snap is now available worldwide for Nintendo Switch. The game of photographs of Pokémon in their natural environment presents a heterogeneous region of Lensis with more than 200 Pokémon and, to make matters worse, a few Legendary and Rare. One of them is Celebi, Johto’s Singular Pokémon. We tell you its location and where to photograph it in this guide.

Where is Celebi in New Pokémon Snap

The first thing we must make clear is that Celebi is one of the first Singulars that we find in the game; It is very easy to see it and, why not say it, its presentation is also very beautiful.

Head to the Changing Forest of Lensis, on the island of Bellus.

You must reach Research Level 2; does not appear in Level 1 of the Shifting Forest.

When you have Level 3 research it will also appear at this level.

Advance to the fourth area of ​​the Changing Forest, keep an eye out and save enough space for photos on your camera. If you’ve unlocked the burst, use it to make it easier for you to shoot good shots.

You will see that in the upper middle area of ​​the stage Celebi begins to fly over. You will see him exactly twice before his ideal position a few seconds later. Take advantage and take your first photos.

Now you will see that it stops, but some Pokémon may cover its frame. If you have unlocked the turbo (R2), go ahead a bit to take a shot from the face and not from the back.