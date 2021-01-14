New Pokémon Snap for Switch hits stores in April

At this point, Pokémon fans who own a Switch should certainly be eager to get their hands on New Pokémon Snap. If you are in this group, you will be pleased to know that it has a release date and will be available on April 30th.

Check out the new game trailer below:

This version for the current Mario home console is a continuation of the game released in 1999 for Nintendo 64 and will take players to explore the Lental region in search of the best moments to photograph the monsters – and according to the production team, they will behave in different ways, and you will need to use a Flufffruit to make the job easier.

