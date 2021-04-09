New Pokémon Snap explores the Lensis region in a new trailer

New Pokémon Snap: The new exclusive title for Nintendo Switch takes the original as a reference, but it is a completely new installment.Travel the world in search of new allies and friends; challenge other trainers, catch Pokémon and win the league. That is the premise of more traditional Pokémon video games, but in New Pokémon Snap, the new production for Nintendo Switch, the player does not launch Poké Balls, but rather explores the different scenarios with the intention of capturing the Pokémon in photographs. The Pokémon Company has published a new 6-minute gameplay trailer, in which we can see our protagonist camera in hand, all while he walks through the Lensis region.

In addition to the trailer, which you can see on these lines, the Japanese company has also shared a series of television commercials.

The project is the heir to the video game that originally came out for Nintendo 64, although this is not a remake, but a totally unpublished product. In this way, players will have the opportunity to visit the Pokémon world from a different perspective: the goal is to investigate these creatures in their natural habitat, without forgetting that the most special poses are the most coveted.

New Pokémon Snap is the first title to be released within the framework of its 25th anniversary, but not the only one. Users of the Kyoto hybrid will be able to get hold of it as of April 30.

The other Pokémon games announced.

Those wanting a more traditional experience won’t be without it, as ILCA and GameFreak are working on a Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Pokémon Shimmering Pearl remake. Although it still does not have a specific date, the Japanese publisher has reported that the game will hit stores at the end of 2021.

Less traditional is Pokémon Legends: Arceus, an ambitious video game by GameFreak that will be set in the Sinnoh region, but in a remote past. The developers bring an open world to explore on the table.