New PlayStation State Of Play This Wednesday: Sony Will Focus On Japan

PlayStation confirms a new edition of State of Play on Wednesday March 9 at 23:00 (CET). Japan will be the protagonist of the presentation. PlayStation confirms a new edition of State of Play this Wednesday March 9 at 23:00 (CET). The publisher underlines that we can expect a 20-minute presentation where “the main protagonists will be the next games from our favorite Japanese publishers.” Of course, any information related to PlayStation VR2, including games for virtual reality, is excluded.

We can expect announcements and news of titles focused on the last two generations of PlayStation, both PS5 and PS4. Despite the focus on Japan, we can also expect “some updates from developers in other parts of the world.”

What can we expect from this State of Play? The October 2021 edition left us with two relevant names from the Japanese industry. On the one hand, Star Ocean: The Divine Force was revealed, the new installment of Square Enix’s long-running saga. On the other, Deathverse: Let it Die was presented as the sequel to Suda51’s work, where we had to advance through connected online dungeons to survive all kinds of threats.

Also on the horizon is Final Fantasy XVI, which we learned last year that more news would come this spring. Is it time for Naoki Yoshida to step forward? We will have to wait to see it.

What time is the PS5 and PS4 State of Play in Spain and Latin America?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 11:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 10:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 6:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 7:00 p.m.

Chile: at 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 5:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 4:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 5:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 5:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 4:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 5:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 2:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 4:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 4:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 4:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 4:00 p.m.

Panama: at 5:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 7:00 p.m.

Peru: at 5:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 6:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 6:00 p.m.