New photos until the existence of Batman: DC superhero

The production of the new film The Dark Knight presents references to several characters from the publisher and moves to the city of Chicago.

The Batman continues with its outdoor shooting and with it numerous photographs of the production by fans who come as close as possible to capture in images its protagonists and unpublished details. Thus, after seeing new photos of their characters dressed in the street and other snapshots of the different specialists dressed in the Bat-suit in great detail, now several very revealing photos arrive both from Liverpool and Chicago and that have been shot speculations and theories among fans. So much so, that these new images suggest that there are other superheroes in Reeves and Pattinson’s Batman universe; however, read on only if you want to know which characters it is and are not worried about possible spoilers.

Are there more DC superheroes in the Batman?

We started with the first photographs from Liverpool that triggered the anticipation; and it is that apparently, scenes of a Halloween party have been shot with costumed guests, some of whom were seen with costumes of Superman, Wonder Woman and what could be Cheetah, precisely, one of the villains of the next film Wonder Woman 1984.

Obviously, the presence of these costumes would confirm that these characters exist in the universe of The Batman, something that clashes with the explanations of the director himself in the DC FanDome, where he assured that his film was part of his own unique universe centered on Batman. Be that as it may, a figure as important to DC as Superman could have a place in this universe, either as a real or fictional superhero.

On the other hand, from the Chicago filming set, several decorative elements of the streets have been photographed, including a newspaper vendor, in one of which you can read references to the city of Metropolis and a figure that flies ( again references to the Man of Steel), in addition to other mentions to Ace Chemicals (in relation to the Joker) and even Arkham.

Will we ever see all of these references as key aspects of possible future Robert Pattinson Batman movies? Could they be related to the Flash movie and its different universes?



