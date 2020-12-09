New photos of the last episodes of season 6B of the series

The streaming platform Amazon Prime Video will deliver to fans the second and final wave of episodes from season 6 and the historical drama series Vikings.

After several months of impatient waiting, Vikings fans will finally be receiving the final episodes of the series on their screens this December 30th.

And it is that with a few days to go before the launch, the entertainment page IGN released to the fans the first photos of the scenes that they can expect from the last episodes of Vikings.

The bloody and epic series will come to an end with Bjorn taking on Ivar “The Boneless”. According to the official Vikings synopsis, fans will have a clearer idea of ​​what to expect from the next wave of episodes.

“As we near the end of this epic saga, the tumultuous conflict between the Rus and the Vikings comes to an end with far-reaching consequences. While in Iceland, Ubbe is determined to fulfill his father Ragnar’s dream and to sail beyond what any Viking has ever gone. And there is also business to do in England. ”

“The Vikings set up camps there and rule most of the country except Wessex. The King of Wessex, Alfred the Great, is the only Saxon who can seriously compromise his total rule. Ivar the Boneless has to face the King again, to who has always known as a simple boy ”.

As the final episodes of Vikings roll in, fans remain hopeful that Ragnar will appear again to face Ivar. Thanks to IGN, regular viewers can see what Ragnar’s children await at the end of the series.



