New photos of the 7 Sparrows from upcoming episodes

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy began filming for the new episodes in February of last year. By the end of 2020, the episodes were ready to go into post-production and now fans are just waiting for the official announcement of a release date for the new episodes.

While viewers of the Netflix streaming platform fiction series remain optimistic about an upcoming premiere, the subscription television service launched a new poster offering another glimpse of the seven members of the Sparrow Academy in season 3. Sin definitely a good way to ring in the new year.

It’s been almost two years since fans haven’t seen any new episodes of The Umbrella Academy. It was in July 2020 when season 2 of the television adaptation of the comics premiered on Netflix and therefore it is expected that the debut of the third installment of ten episodes will not happen beyond June of this year.

Recall that the titles of the episodes of season 3 of The Umbrella Academy were revealed in early 2021 by the co-creator of the series, Steve Blackman, when it was said that they will be marked by a new timeline that will have in the center the brothers in the apocalypse with Justin H. Min’s Ben more alive than ever.

Last October, Netflix also revealed that the new episodes would take place at least partially at the Oblivion Hotel, an eerie place that first appeared in the third volume of the comics from which the hit series The Umbrella Academy is adapted. And as we know, in addition to Ben, other sparrows will be present in season 3

Justin Cornwell (Training Day), Britne Oldford (The Flash), Jake Epstein (Designated Survivor), Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time), Cazzie David (miniseries Eighty-Sixed) and, last but not least, Psykronium Cube dread inducer, they will be part of this crazy installment of The Umbrella Academy, as shown in the new photos of season 3