New photos of Joe Manganiello, Deathstroke

Actor Joe Manganiello revealed a new photo that reveals what Deathstroke looks like in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Actor Joe Manganiello has released a new photo of his Slade Wilson / Deathstroke, from Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Manganiello posted the black and white photo on his Twitter account, with the caption “Heroes and villains can put aside their differences for an important cause … #UsUnited #AFSP.”

He attributed the photo to Zack Snyder. The image was also revealed as a promotion for a charity event, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund. Check it out!

This is what Deathstroke looks like in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

We already knew Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke would be sporting a different look when he returned in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Last month, the actor was seen rocking his shaved head while making media appearances, at the same time that Snyder was reportedly filming additional scenes for “Justice League” with original cast members like Henry Cavill and even the Joker. by Jared Leto.

Originally, Joe Manganiello was supposed to appear as Deathstroke in Snyder’s Justice League post-credit scene, which would have set up the events of Ben Affleck’s Batman movie.

Joss Whedon’s Justice League featured a different version of the scene, still featuring Jesse Eisenberg’s Manganiello and Lex Luthor; however, fans who were excited about the original version of Snyder had some reason to be equally excited about Deathstroke.

After some test footage of Manganiello in disguise was “leaked” online, the buzz for his version of Deathstroke ran high. The actor even had a spinoff movie with The Raid director Gareth Evans lined up at one point, but that collapsed along with Snyder’s Justice League plans and Affleck’s Batman movie outing.

As with everything else in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, who knows what might happen when fans finally get a taste of this Deathstroke.

What is the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund?

Here’s some information on the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund, according to Zack Snyder and his family:

“‘Autumn was like the moon. Bold, mysterious and beautiful. So unaware of the power and impact she had. But, surrounded by darkness. She was a warrior, who fought, who loved and who lived with passion. Now, she is in the night sky, where it will continue to shine. ‘- Olivia Snyder

“We have created this official tribute site as many continue to be inspired by Autumn, offering their support for the important work of this foundation. Today, more than ever, it is critical to recognize and destigmatize conversations around mental health, awareness suicide prevention. We are honored by the amazing way Autumn’s legacy has inspired so many to dedicate their efforts and resources to helping others when they need it most. With deepest thanks and gratitude: The Snyder Family. “



